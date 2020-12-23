Pep Guardiola Urges Arsenal Not to Sack Mikel Arteta

Manchester City made it to the semi-finals of the EFL cup after overcoming Arsenal 4-1 on Tuesday. After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola urged the North London club to keep their faith in embattled boss Mikel Arteta, as per BBC.
City started the game on a bright note as they took the lead with a header from Gabriel Jesus, but the teams were level going into the break, as the hosts equalised through Alexandre Lacazette. However, the second half was a different story entirely after Alex Runarsson’s error led to a Riyad Mahrez score, and further goals from Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte poured on to the lead.
The Spanish managerial duo spent a few years working together at City, and they have great respect for one another. Speaking after the game, the City boss spoke about his counterpart’s quality as a manager.
When questioned on whether the North Londoners should think of dismissing Arteta, Guardiola was clear that it would be the wrong move. As Arsenal’s season continues to worsen, speculation about the future of Arteta continues to increase.
According to BBC, he said:
“I’m pretty sure they are going to trust him. They will do a big mistake if they are thinking [of dismissing him].
“I know his incredible quality as a human being and especially as a manager, how he is involved in everything,” added the City boss. It’s just a question of time and he will do well.”
It has been a good week for the Manchester side as they got back to their winning ways in the Premier League. They also advanced to the semifinal round of a competition that they have won the past three seasons.
City will next be at home to Newcastle as they look to noq improve their standing in the Premier League. Manchester City have tremendous squad depth and that was on full display at the Emirates on Tuesday. A number of players who normally wouldn't start were given a chance and they were just too strong for Arsenal. The Gunners have had issues scoring all season long, but that was accompanied tonight by a very leaky defense.
