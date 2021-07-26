Granit Xhaka Transfer Stalls as Arsenal Play Hardball with Roma

Per a report from Italian publication La Stampa (via Daily Mail), Arsenal and Roma have hit a roadblock with regards to their potential Granit Xhaka deal.
The Swiss has been one of the backbones of the team ever since arriving in the summer of 2016. But his time in north London has looked like it’s going end soon, with a move to the Italian club, for weeks already.
According to the report, the clubs are unable to agree on a fee for the midfielder, with the Gunners wanting around £17m. Roma have agreed on personal terms with the 28-year-old who is thought to be a priority for new manager Jose Mourinho.
La Stampa further state that the move has been put on hold for now and it remains to be seen if Xhaka will move to the Giallorossi. The Swiss captain is set to report back for training soon and he wants his future to be resolved quickly.
If the clubs are unable to agree on a fee, it would be better for the north Londoners to wait and not be the first to blink. The player has two years left on his contract so at least for this year, it is the English club who hold the upper hand.
Also, this must make Xhaka wonder how much he is really wanted by Roma and Mourinho. The fee asked by the Gunners is not that much, especially given how high the midfielder’s stock is after his stunning performances at the Euros.
If the Italian club cannot pay even this much, do they really even want the 28-year-old?
Despite the north Londoners signing Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Swiss would remain the first choice at the Emirates along with Thomas Partey.
It is up to the player to make a decision on what he wants to do with his future.
Arsenal need to be firm with how they handle this situation and should not bow down to the demands of Roma. It is clear that Xhaka would like to join up with Mourinho but without a favourable deal, it does not make sense for the Gunners to sell him.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
xhaka mst stay or roma mst meet our demand
The arsenal board you have to think wisely, before u make that’ mistakes !!!