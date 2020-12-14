Mikel Arteta Says Granit Xhaka Red Card Threw Game Away

It was another miserable day in the Premier League for Arsenal as they lost 1-0 to Burnley. One of the biggest talking points of the game was the foolish Granit Xhaka red card, and how it altered the game. Manager Mikel Arteta was extremely upset with the midfielder’s actions and deservedly so.
The North London club came into this game looking to improve their Premier League form, but that wasn’t to be the case. An own goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the team much closer to the relegation zone than the Champions League spots. Brighton’s defeat at the hands of Leicester City means the Gunners end the weekend where they began, in 15th.
One factor tilting the game in favour of Burnley was rhe Xhaka red card. The Swiss midfielder reacted during a scuffle by grabbing the throat of Ashely Westwood. You can see the video in the tweet below
Arteta said that this was unacceptable and when asked to elaborate about the dismissal, the Spanish boss admitted that the players want to do more but that the midfielder had crossed a line; saying to the Guardian:
“[In] the conditions that we are in when we are not winning football matches it’s even worse.
“Honestly, I think it is unacceptable to do that action and the players are in a moment where they are so willing to do more, to fight more, to show how committed they are, to be alive in the games. On this occasion Granit has overstepped the line.”
Granit Xhaka red card. Lost his head. pic.twitter.com/on8rOsq7ce
— ????? (@lfcrubn) December 13, 2020
The Spaniard said more to the BBC:
“You saw the performance of the boys, how much they wanted it, the chances we created and then we threw the game away with the red card. We had total control for 60-70 minutes and should have won it earlier…
“Same words [as when Pepe was sent off before]. In these conditions, even worse. I think it is related into how much will and energy they put into the games, but it is not an excuse.”
The actions that got Xhaka sent off were even worse than what earned Nicolas Pepe his marching orders earlier this season. Arteta also described that incident as “unacceptable.”
This defeat continued the Emirates club’s dreadful home form in the league recently.
The Gunners never looked like they could break down the Burnley defence and all their attempts at doing so went in vain. Even after they conceded the only goal of the match, the North Londoners could not create any sort of move that could spark a comeback.
Something has to change, and it has to happen quickly for this team. Their next game presents an even bigger challenge as they will be taking on Southampton, who are in fourth place at the current moment.
Arsenal need to find a spark that can light a fire under the players.
They will not be helped by the actions of senior players getting sent off as it happened on Sunday. There is still time for them to turn things around, but this has to be the ultimate bottom. They really cannot afford to suffer another new low again.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind