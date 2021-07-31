Arsenal FC Transfer Updates: Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin

As per the latest summer transfer window news, there seems to be another twist in the Granit Xhaka saga and Hector Bellerin could be set to leave Arsenal.
The Gunners have been focusing mainly on incomings this summer, with three signings completed, and now comes the time for the club to focus on those who will be departing. Both Xhaka and Bellerin have been linked with a move away for quite some time and one of them looks more likely than the other to leave.
Fabrizio Romano provided an update on what the Gunners are planning to do with Xhaka as he tweeted:
Arsenal are offering Granit Xhaka a new deal until June 2025 with an increased salary – more than what AS Roma are proposing in their contract bid. ??? #AFC
AS Roma last bid was €12m + €3m add ons, turned down. Arsenal are now confident to extend Xhaka contract soon.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021
And as for Bellerin, Calcio Mercato report that the north Londoners have had a positive meeting with the player’s agent. They are now willing to let the right-back go on a loan that will have an option for Inter Milan to buy.
But they are asking for a loan fee that is considered maybe too expensive.
In the case of Xhaka, it makes sense for the Gunners not to budge from their stance as they should get the fee they ask for. But with two years left on the player’s contract, is it really necessary to offer the midfielder a new deal?
Alternatively, it could also be a ploy to get Roma to act fast and pay the fee being asked. With Bellerin, it is clear that the north Londoners have softened their stance and have moved from an obligation to an option.
It is clear that the Spaniard is not going to be the starting right-back so they should move him on as soon as possible.
The hope is that Inter are willing to pay the loan fee requested.
Arsenal need to start focusing more on the outgoings now as it will clear up space in the squad and raise funds to be used in future windows.
Though Xhaka is looking more likely to stay, there is a chance that he could end up leaving. Bellerin is almost sure to be on his way out though which would bring a decade-long stay in north London to an end. The Gunners should look for a replacement for the outgoing defender.
