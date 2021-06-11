Arsenal Midfielder Granit Xhaka Edges Closer to AS Roma Move

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Italian side AS Roma to conclude a transfer for Granit Xhaka, per a report from Sky Sports. The Swiss midfielder has been an integral part of the Gunners’ set-up since his arrival in 2016. Over the course of his stay, he has played over 200 games and assisted the club in winning multiple trophies.
Sky Sports claim that the North Londoners had placed a valuation of £21.5m on their player. The Italian side are close to reaching an agreement on the fee, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem for this transfer.
The report further states that the Swiss international was specifically requested by new Roma manager Jose Mourinho to join him in Italy. The veteran Portuguese coach is understood to be a fan of the player.
Xhaka was set to leave North London in January of 2020 amid heavy interest from Hertha Berlin. After being convinced to stay, the midfielder is close to departing a year and a half later. The exit of the 28-year-old is going to leave a hole in midfield and one of the names suggested as a replacement is that of Ruben Neves.
Whoever comes in to take the place of Xhaka, will have to replicate his passing range and defensive nous. Apart from this, there was the leadership aspect that was a big part of his game.
It is tough to lose a player like Granit Xhaka, but this is an opportunity to take the Arsenal midfield in a new direction. They already have a complete player in Thomas Partey and should look to get someone who can compliment him.
Though the North Londoners cannot profit on the £30m they paid for the Swiss national captain, it is an understandable transaction, given the current market. As for the player, it is a chance to finally get a fresh start. Xhaka is an Arsenal signing that divided fans for many years, but his journey in England is coming to an end. The midfielder has been a vital presence under three different managers and will be sorely missed at the Emirates.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind