Arsenal GK Matt Turner Lone Bright Spot in USMNT Loss

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was pretty much the lone bright spot, as the United States Men’s National Team looked awful in Dusseldorf, Germany today. Missing several key players, due to injury, the USA was just plain awful against Japan, in their 2-0 loss on Friday. Missing Team Captain Christian Pulisic, due to a knock, the USA were just lacking in creativity and chance creation.

Terrible against the Samurai Blue today, the result now makes it five away matches in 2022 with no wins and just one goal scored.

“If there’s been one positive in today’s game, it’s been the goalkeeper.” ? – @TaylorTwellman on Matt Turner’s performance for the USMNT against Japan. pic.twitter.com/ShX3PJggHt — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) September 23, 2022

But don’t blame Matt Turner, it wasn’t his fault. This match could have been 6-0 if it weren’t for him, and it’s possible he could be working towards locking down the No. 1 position for the United States. The goalie position is up for grabs right now, with the USMNT, as Zack Steffen has really seen his stock decline recently.

Steffen is currently out with injury, and last season he suffered a major drop in form at Manchester City. He’s spending this season out on loan at Middlesbrough, and this international period could see him fall behind Matt Turner in the pecking order.

Turner, due to his heroics in Major League Soccer, may have earned himself the starting position ahead of the World Cup in nine weeks.

