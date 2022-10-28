Arsenal Team News vs Nott Forest: Turner, Gabriel, Marquinhos

League leaders Arsenal host newly promoted Nottingham Forest in EPL action this weekend. This will be the first top-tier clash between these two sides this century.

Arsenal comes into this one after a tricky week of fixtures. First, they failed to put away Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side in last weekend’s Premier League clash, dropping two points in a 1-1 draw. They followed it up with a tame performance in Europe against Dutch side PSV, losing 2-0.

Nottingham Forest comes into this match on the back of a massive win that saw them temporarily move off the bottom of the table. They have since gone back to the foot of the table after their legendary 1-0 win against Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 30, 2022, at 2 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 80% Draw `13% Nottm. Forest 7%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 28pts WWWWD Nottm Forest 20th, 9pts LDLDW

Team News

Arsenal has picked up a few new injuries after their Europa League loss to PSV.

Mohamed Elneny, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Emile Smith Rowe all remain out of contention for this one. Here are the latest comments on the newest trio admitted to the medical room.

Matt Turner (Groin)

“Yesterday in training, he had some discomfort in his groin. He tried this morning, but he wasn’t well, so Aaron had to play. We’ll have to assess him. It didn’t look [like] a serious injury.” [Oct 27]

Marquinhos (Illness)

“He had a high fever. No point in risking him.” [Oct 27]

Gabriel (Knee)

“Gab is suffering from Iliotibial Band Syndrome.” [Oct 27]

Match Prediction

As good as Forest’s victory over Liverpool was, they needed a near-perfect performance, along with some profligacy from their opponents in front of goal. We don’t think Arsenal will afford them such luxury. Having said that, the Tricky Trees have proved they can beat anyone on their best day. The only question that remains is, is it their day?

