Arsenal travel to the City Ground this weekend to take on Nottingham Forest. Arsenal and Forest have played each other four times in the FA Cup previously, splitting the spoils in those fixtures.
The last time they played each other in the world’s oldest knockout cup competition was in 2017/18, at this very same ground. The Gunners were humbled by The Tricky Trees 4-2 in that fixture. It was Arsenal’s only loss in their past 25 FA Cup third-round fixtures.
Nottingham Forest is looking to qualify for the fourth round in consecutive seasons. This is a feat they haven’t achieved in over 15 years.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal FYIs:
Kick-off time: 5.10 PM GMT, 9th January 2022
Form Guide (All Competitions): Nottingham Forest (WWWLL) Arsenal (WWWWL)
Let’s look at the team news for the Gunners.
The African Cup of Nations has hit Arsenal hard. No less than four first-team players will be out for most of January as they chase glory with their respective national sides.
These players include Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, and former captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who is rumored to be on his way to Newcastle United this transfer window. To make things worse for the Gabonese striker, he has also tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Cameroon for the competition.
Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac is recovering well from the horror injury he picked up whilst on international duty.
The medical staff seems upbeat about his chances of returning to the fold this month. He could be in the mix for selection for the second leg of the League Cup semi-final against Liverpool.
Center back Gabriel will serve his suspension for the two yellow cards he received against Manchester City in this match. He was due to serve it mid-week in the League Cup against Liverpool. Due to the Merseyside club’s COVID outbreak, the game was postponed and he will serve his suspension here.
Speaking of COVID, Callum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah are both doubtful to play because of returning positive tests. This is immensely frustrating to both players, as I am almost certain both would have been given starts in this fixture.
I think Arsenal should win here and avenge their shock third-round loss in their 2017/18 FA Cup campaign.
