Just a Few of Arsenal’s Highest Scoring Wins

Arsenal is one of England’s most accomplished football clubs. They formed around 130 years ago, and have since proven themselves to be one of the best of the best. Arsenal has won a record of 14 FA Cups, 13 league titles, one of which went unbeaten. Apart from that, they’ve won 16 FA Community Shields, two League cups and one European Cup Winners’ Cup. Arsenal is also one of the first teams from England to have joined the Football League, back in 1893.
This long history of success has made Arsenal one of the most beloved English football clubs, as well as one of the most successful. In 2022, Arsenal is ranked 4th according to the 2021/22 Premier League official rankings, and they are also the 4th biggest, and most popular football team from England. They are also in the Top 10 biggest football clubs from around the world.
And speaking of Arsenal winning matches, let’s take a look at some of Arsenal’s highest scoring wins in their hundred + year long career.
Arsenal v. Darwen, played January 1932
The now-defunct football club, Darwen F.C. was one of the bigger football clubs at the time of this match, making Arsenal’s devastating victory all the more important. The FA Cup match was held at Arsenal’s home stadium, Highbury, where the Gunners absolutely obliterated their competition, ending the match with a score of 11 – 1. It was one of the rare few matches where Arsenal achieved a score in the double digits.
Arsenal v. Slavia Prague, played October 2007
Played at the Emirates stadium, the 2007 Arsenal versus Slavia Prague match is one for the ages. Theo Walcott made a name for himself during this match, scoring his first ever Champions League goal. Walcott went on to score a second goal during this match, and the game ended with Fabregas scoring the seventh and final goal, ending the game with a score of 7 – 0.
Inter Milan v. Arsenal, played November 2003
The 2003 Champions League match against Inter Milan remains Arsenal’s biggest away win to date. The match is remembered as one of the most exciting matches, as the Gunners had to overcome an insanely skilled defense, however, thanks to the managerial skills of one of the greatest football club managers of our time, Arsene Wenger, Arsenal managed to break through the Italian defense, and finish the game with a score of 1 – 5.
Arsenal v. Everton, played May 2005
The 2005 Premier League match against Everton remains the joint-highest Arsenal victory in the Premier League. The match was played on Arsenal's home turf, and the star of the show, in the eyes of many, was Dennis Bergkamp, who managed to set up three of the seven goals which Arsenal scored during the length of this match. The match ended with a score of 7 – 0.
