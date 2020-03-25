Arsenal Transfer Talk: Edouard, Aubameyang, Fabregas

Arsenal FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. In fact, the rumor mill can probably survive any type of apocalytpic event.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Gunners related rumor mill, starting with Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, a French forward who is also being pursued by Everton and Manchester United according to the Daily Post.
Just Arsenal has a post today on how Edouard might fill in as a replacement for the struggling Alexandre Lacazette, who might be on his way out this summer.
Arsenal might see a significant overhaul in the strike force this summer transfer window as 30-year-old Gabon finisher Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang could be on the way out as well. Manchester United might be leading the list of potential suitors.
“The Old Trafford chief is hoping to take advantage of the Arsenal striker’s contract running out and launch an audacious bid.”
Aubameyang, who moved to north London from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for £56 million, will see his current deal expire next summer.
The Gunners brass were unable to tie him down to a new contract, and thus they’d like to get some kind of return, before he’s available to leave on a free. According to the Sun’s sources, he can be had for a lower price this time, about 50 million pounds. We have much more on why Auba might or might not fit in at Old Trafford over at this link.
Finally, when Cesc Fabregas left FC Barcelona in 2014 and joined Chelsea, a return to Arsenal was actually his first choice. He also snubbed Manchester United in the process of selecting the Blues. Football.London has more.
