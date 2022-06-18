Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors. So with that in mind, let’s dive right in to the latest narratives surrounding Arsenal.
Portuguese club Porto confirmed in a statement yesterday that 22-year-old midfielder Fabio Vieira is headed to Arsenal, on a deal that is reported to be about £30 million plus add-ons.
Vieira said to the Daily Mirror: “I was always happy at Porto but this chance is important for any professional. Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work. My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties. I have always watched the Premier League on TV.”
The north London club has yet to officially confirm the deal, but there are reports that he’s already completed a medical with his new club. Elsewhere Eddie Nketiah, 23, has extended his time with the club.
The club announced today that he’ll wear the No. 14 shirt, previously worn by Theo Walcott, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thierry Henry.
The England U21 forward scored five goals and registered one assist in eight starts and 13 substitute appearances last season.
“I’m delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club,” Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta said in a club statement.
“We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him.”
Added Arsenal Technical Director Edu:
“The foundations of this squad are built on young talent and in particular those who have come through our Academy system.
“Eddie was released by another club as a young man but has always shown he has the attitude as well as the ability to become a top player. The fact he’s signed a new contract is an important part of our squad planning for next season and we’re all delighted.”
It’s been a very busy summer transfer window for Arsenal, who have already signed U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner from the New England Revolution and Marquinhos, not the PSG guy, but the teenage Brazilian forward.
