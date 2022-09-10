Arsenal FC sent out the following statement below, announcing the postponement of their Premier League and WSL matches this weekend. The FA actually cancelled all Premier League and WSL matches this weekend, due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

By the time news of the cancellations was confirmed we had already constructed our preview of the Everton match, and it was saved in the drafts folder. Just in case you’re interested in reading a preview of a match that won’t actually take place on Sunday, it is posted for you below:

The Gunners suffered their first defeat in the league last weekend. Their 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford was a little harsh on Mikel Arteta’s side, and they’ll be looking to get back on the winners list this weekend. To do that, they’ll have to overcome Frank Lampard’s Everton side. The Toffees are coming off of a creditable result themselves after taking a point away from the Merseyside derby.

There is a piece of history at stake here. Arsenal has won 99 of their 202 league matches against Everton. Should the North Londoners win, they’ll be the first team in English league history to register 100 wins against a specific league opponent.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

The likelihood is that it will happen. The Toffees have an awful record against Arsenal. They have won just one of their past 26 matches against the gunners in the Premier League. When you add that to the fact that outside of Manchester City and Liverpool, Arsenal have won the most home league matches.

It is shaping up to be a long day at the office for Everton, if history is anything to go by.

Everton at Arsenal FYIs

Kick Off: Sunday, Sep 11, 2022 at 2pm UK at Emirates Stadium

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 73% Draw 17% Everton 10%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 15pts WWWWL Everton 16th, 4pts DLDDD

Team News

Arsenal has a handful of injury concerns heading into this one. Let’s look at the latest comments from Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta regarding their status.

Thomas Partey

‘With Thomas, hopefully, we are talking weeks or even shorter than that, I hope.’

Emile Smith Rowe

‘He felt discomfort in an area that [he’s been dealing with] now for a few weeks. He wasn’t comfortable after the [MUFC] game, and he hasn’t trained in the last few days, so he’s out of the squad.’

Mohamed Elneny

‘With Mo, it’s probably a little bit easier, and we are talking months.’

Reiss Nelson

‘He felt something in training. We scanned it, and the doctor came with some bad news. It’s a muscular injury, and hopefully, he will be back soon.’

Elsewhere, right-back Cedric Soares is suffering from a knock and is considered a 50/50 chance to play this match.

Starting XI Prediction

After many first-team stars got a rest in the Gunners midweek fixture vs FC Zurich, they should be fresh and ready to go for this match.

That means Aaron Ramsdale returns as goalkeeper. Matt Turner performed well in the Europa League, but Ramsdale is the undisputed number one at Arsenal.

In defense, I am going for Ben White and William Saliba to be tried out as the starting center backs. At right back, we have Takehiro Tomiyasu, who came through the 90 in Europe unscathed. The left-back spot sees Kieran Tierney start.

The midfield three returns to its familiar shape, and I am going with Granit Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko as the deepest lying central midfielders. Martin Odegaard starts as the number ten.

Gabriel Jesus starts as the center of attack. Bukayo Saka starts on the right wing, Gabriel Martinelli begins on the left wing.

Stuey’s Two Cents

I can only see one result occurring here. Arsenal has started this season like a house on fire. And they will be itching to set the record straight after losing to Manchester United last weekend. I am not convinced by Everton at all, and they could be on the end of a hiding here. And that’s exactly what I think will happen.

Arsenal 5-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

