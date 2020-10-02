Arsenal, Tottenham Receive Favorable UEFA Europa League Draws

UEFA made their Europa League draws on Friday, so now all three English Premier League sides in the competition (Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City), now know who their group stage opposition will be.
Tottenham, as manager Jose Mourinho will often say to anyone who will listen, overcame a really tough, overly congested schedule to qualify for the UEL group stage. Their reward is a favorable draw and they should be backed as the favorites to win the group.
Ditto for Arsenal and Leicester. When you look at the listings for the groups, there is every reason to believe that all three English sides in the competition should top their Europa League grouping. Also, ICYMI on the the Champions League draws, those can be viewed at this link.
FULL UEFA Europa League Groupings List
Group A
Roma
Young Boys
CFR Cluj
CSKA Sofia
Group B
Arsenal
Rapid Vienna
Molde
Dundalk
Group C
Bayer Leverkusen
Slavia Prague
Hapoel Be’er Sheva
Nice
Group D
Benfica
Standard Liege
Rangers
Lech Poznan
Group E
PSV Eindhoven
PAOK
Granada
Omonia
Group F
Napoli
Real Sociedad
AZ Alkmaar
HNK Rijeka
Group G
Braga
Leicester City
AEK Athens
Zorya Luhansk
Group H
Celtic
Sparta Prague
AC Milan
Lille
Group I
Villarreal
Qarabag
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Sivasspor
Group J
Tottenham Hotspur
Ludogorets Razgrad
LASK Linz
Royal Antwerp
Group K
CSKA Moscow
Dinamo Zagreb
Feyenoord
Wolfsberger
Group L
Gent
Red Star Belgrade
Hoffenheim
Slovan Liberec
