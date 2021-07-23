Emile Smith Rowe Signs New Long-Term Arsenal Contract

Arsenal finally made the long-awaited announcement that Emile Smith Rowe had put pen to paper on a new long-term deal. The Englishman had a breakthrough last season, benefiting from the change in formation from Mikel Arteta. The 20-year-old was a key component in the Gunners squad and this new contract is proof of how important he has become to the team.
Speaking on the announcement, Arteta was happy as he reflected on the news to the club website:
“Along with the first-team staff, huge credit also goes to our senior players, who have played such an important role to help Emile develop, gain confidence and perform the way he did last season.
“I know the fans will join us in being delighted that Emile has committed his future to the club. We’re now looking forward to helping him develop further and seeing him become even more important to the strong young team we’re building.”
And when asked about challenges the manager had set for him in the upcoming season, Smith Rowe said:
“The manager always wants me to score more goals, I think that’s important for the position that I play in. So, I just want to try and score and create more goals for the team, I think that will help us majorly, so that’s what I’m going to focus on in training as well.”
This deal is almost equivalent to a new signing as the north Londoners look to secure their future.
It is clear to see how much the club value their youth as seen by the new deals given to talents such as the Englishman along with Folarin Balogun, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
Towards the second half of last season, it was heartening to see the way the midfielder was developing. His transition into a more rounded player will certainly help the Gunners and hopefully, they can finish higher up the table this time around.
Arsenal have been making some good moves in the summer so far and they added another feather to their cap with the Emile Smith Rowe extension.
The next step is to sign talent that will elevate the first team.Follow paulmbanks
