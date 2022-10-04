Arsenal is the team to beat in the English Premier League this season. The Gunners are sitting atop the EPL standings, having only tasted defeat once so far this season. Victory in the North London derby this past weekend only solidified Arsenal’s credentials.

Arsenal now switches its focus to continental competition and the Europa League. Mikel Arteta’s side is playing catch up in this cup after their matchday two fixture against PSV was postponed because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month.

The Gunners will fully expect to qualify for the knockout phase of the Europa League. In order to do so, they must take care of their Norwegian opposition this week.

If Arsenal’s season continues its current trajectory, this might be their last opportunity to lift the Europa League for a while.

Arsenal vs Bodo Glimt FYIs

Kick-Off: Thurs. Oct 6, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Competition: UEL Group A, Matchday 3 of 6

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Bodo Glimt 12% Draw 19%

UCL Group Standings: Arsenal: 2nd, 3pts Bodo Glimt: 1st, pts

Team News

The Gunners have a few injury concerns. Here is the latest news on the players who have an injury cloud hanging over their heads.

Mohamed Elneny

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury he suffered at the end of August.

Unfortunately for Arsenal and Elneny – he is unlikely to see any action until 2023.

Emile Smith-Rowe

Young English attacker Smith-Rowe recently underwent surgery to correct a groin injury that has been bothering him for months. We do not expect him back into first-team training until after the World Cup in Qatar.

Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares can’t catch a break. The Portuguese fullback was on his way back from a knock sustained in training, when he picked up another. Soares is facing a race against time to prove his fitness and be available for this match.

A more likely scenario is that he is available for The Gunners’ next Europa League match against FC Zurich.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Arsenal will consider themselves favorites for this clash, and rightly so. The English side should really have no problems against the Eliteserien side who currently sits second.

Gunners fans won’t need us to remind them, however, that Arsenal can serve up a stinker on the continent. They’ll look to avoid that at all costs, having built up so much momentum in the Premier League.

