Diego Simeone Speaks on Thomas Partey amid Arsenal Transfer Links

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has spoken about Thomas Partey who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, according to reports in Goal.
The 27-year-old has been a part of Atletico’s first team since 2015 and has steadily become one of their most reliable players. The Ghanaian is one of Simeone’s most trusted allies and has already played 36 games this season.
There has been fierce speculation(via Sun) surrounding the midfielder’s future with Arsenal finding themselves at the very center of it and Simeone has finally spoken up regarding his player’s future.
According to Goal, he said:
“When he’s at his best level consistently, he’s so good that all the best teams in Europe are looking at him.”
The North Londoners have been the focus of speculation surrounding the midfielder and Mikel Arteta is reportedly a fan of the player. Express recently claimed that the player is keen on joining the Emirates club and has a release clause of £43 million that can be triggered by interested clubs.
With the current pandemic situation, it would be hard to pump up that kind of money, but to sign someone with Partey’s quality money will have to be spent. He is in many ways the perfect modern midfielder and his strength combined with an intelligent understanding has made him a force to be reckoned with.
He has a great passing range to boot and his tireless presence on the pitch was felt by the Gunners fans when Atletico played Arsenal in the 2017/18 Europa League.
And the best part about getting him to the Premier League would be that he can complement any of the midfielders that the North London club have at the moment. In particular, the duo of Partey and Granit Xhaka would offer everything that Arteta would be looking for.
The transfer might also be dependent on if Arsenal make it back to the Champions League this season. If they do, it will provide them with a financial boost that will make Partey deal that much easier.
