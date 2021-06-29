Arsenal Closing in on Signing Portuguese Defender Nuno Tavares

As per a report from the Standard, Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Benfica defender Nuno Tavares in a move said to be worth £9m. The 21-year-old is a quick, skillful left-back who can also play on the right. Primarily used as a backup to the more experienced Alejandro Grimaldo, the youngster has shown glimpses of his quality when called upon.
The report states that the Gunners want someone as a deputy for the newly minted Kieran Tierney, and that they have settled on the Portuguese international. The Standard also states that this potential arrival could speed up the exit of Sead Kolasinac.
This deal was confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano who tweeted that the north Londoners have an agreement with Benfica.
Romano also said that the move is set to be completed soon which is good news for the Gunners.
Tavares is a player that Arsenal will be familiar with after both teams met in the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Emirates side won that round, but the left-back was a constant menace with his energy and pinpoint crosses.
This is a move that makes a lot of sense as the youngster is the type of player the club need. Finding a backup for Tierney was one of the priorities this summer and it is good to see the Gunners taking care of this rather expeditiously.
Other names had been suggested including Ryan Bertrand, but the north Londoners are getting a highly rated prospect who can improve at the Emirates and the player’s versatility makes this an even more attractive deal. Last but not least, the price being quoted is a steal compared to some of the fees we often hear in the transfer market.
And to fix an important problem in the squad, the Gunners have done really well, in terms of this deal. If everything goes smoothly, we could see this transfer get announced soon.
Signing Nuno Tavares is a very smart move from an Arsenal point of view as it finally gives the club someone who can deputise for Tierney. The north Londoners have finally begun their transfer activity, and on the right note. Hopefully, there will be more to come, with perhaps Ben White next.Follow paulmbanks
