Arsenal Transfer Talk: David Luiz, Philippe Coutinho

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League has been given the all clear to restart sometime next month, with matches to be played behind closed doors.
There are still some hurdles to cleear regarding Project Restart, but today brought the announcement that contact training will now resume, and that’s a major milestone in the journey towards return. Until football restarts, we have some transfer talk to cover. So let’s take a spin through the Arsenal FC rumor mill in cyberspace.
It has previously been thought that David Luiz was currently in the midst of a two year contract, having arrived from Chelsea for $10 million last summer.
However, according to Sky Sports, Luiz, 33, only signed a one-year deal last summer when
According to the report, no contract talks have been held, and that means the Brazilian central defender could leave Arsenal on June 30 on a free transfer. Luiz has previously hinted at a return to one of his former clubs, Benfica, to finish out his career. So yes, his Gunners future is very much in doubt.
Shifting to another Brazilian, Philippe Coutinho, who has been linked to Arsenal, as well as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur this spring. The FC Barcelona flop, who has played better while on loan with Bayern Munich, will command a very high price tag this summer, and that means Arsenal could be out of the running more or less.
Bayern didn’t exercise their option to buy, a clause that came with the loan deal, so it seems like the former Liverpool man will indeed be on the trading block this summer, but French outlet Le10 Sport, reports that Chelsea are in a much stronger financial position than the Gunners.
It has been widely reported that Mikel Arteta will not be granted a large transfer window war chest to work with this summer.
Football.London has more on this narrative. Stay tuned because we’ll be back shortly with more Arsenal transfer rumors.
We should put a bid in for Philippe Coutinho or if he’s available on a free even better. We can’t keep allowing our competitors to beat us to the punch, so to speak each time we’re interested in a player. Especially our nearest rivals “Spurs”