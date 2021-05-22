Arsenal Team News vs Brighton & Hove Albion: David Luiz, Mat Ryan

Arsenal will be at home to Brighton and Hove Albion for their final game of the season and they still have a chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League. Which players could be missing out on this game?
The Gunners can make it five wins in a row if they are able to beat the visitors. Provided other results go their way, it’s still possible for them to get into the newly announced Conference League. Though it is not as prestigious as the other two UEFA competitions, something, anything would be better than nothing at all.
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs
Kick-off time: 4 PM GMT, 23 May Sunday
Form Guide Premier League: Arsenal (LWWWW) Brighton (LWLDW)
The big injury concern is David Luiz, who is leaving the Emirates at the end of the season. He is recovering from a hamstring injury and is thus doubtful to make the matchday squad. One player who definitely won’t be available is on-loan keeper Mat Ryan who cannot play against his parent club.
The team in front of the hosts will make it extremely hard to get three points as the Seagulls are coming into this game on the back of a victory over Manchester City. For the north Londoners, they will have to be clinical in attack as there is a good chance the visitors will have more of the ball. Making use of whatever possession available will be important and it has to be done efficiently.
One of the highlights of the Palace game was the performance of Nicolas Pepe, who got a brace. More than just the goals, it was his overall play that was very encouraging to see, and the winger showed many glimpses of his undoubted quality. He will have more chances to express himself on Sunday, given the way the visitors usually set up.
Regardless of where Arsenal finish in the table, this has been a disappointing season. But there is a possible silver lining that can be found. Getting into the Conference League would be financially beneficial and help the club enter next season with more confidence.
Defeating Brighton is no easy task but given the form that the hosts are in, the Emirates should be seeing a home win.
