Arsenal Team News vs Leicester City: Dani Ceballos, Willian

Arsenal take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday and when they do, it could be without two important players. The North London club started their Europa League campaign with a win on Thursday and will look to keep that run of form of going. They will be up against a tough side in Leicester but will hope that they have enough quality to get the job done.
As for the team news, the positive side of things is that Shkodran Mustafi is available for selection once again. He suffered an injury in last season’s FA Cup semi-final but is back in contention to get a start here. For the Arsenal starting XI prediction go here.
On the flip side though, both Dani Ceballos and Willian are a doubt for Sunday’s game after missing out on the Europa League opener. Their match fitness is being assessed, and we will likely have to wait until Sunday to see if they play.
Despite losing two games already, the Emirates club are only thee points off second place and those defeats came against top sides Manchester City and Liverpool. Here they will want to pull-off a win against a team that’s ahead of them in the table.
Leicester are a tough team to beat and have lots of players who can make a difference. The Arsenal defence will have to be alert and ready to snuff out any potential chances that might arise, and if the Gunners’ front three start all clicking, then getting all the three points is a real possibility.
The primary goal this season is to get back into the Champions League and wins have to start coming sooner rather than later in order to get there. They will have to put the defeats this season in the back of their minds and instead focus on what is ahead.
For Arsenal to get the win on Sunday, it will be a stern test of the team's abilities. If they come out of the game with the three points, the entire team can be confident going forward. Though missing out on a player like Ceballos can be a problem, the Gunners do have an excellent replacement in Thomas Partey.
