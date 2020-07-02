Arsenal fans react as Dani Ceballos shines against Norwich City

Arsenal made it three wins in a row after a comfortable 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League and it was Dani Ceballos who caught the eye of a lot of fans.
The North London club took another important step in their fight to get back in contention for the Champions League places and are now 8 points behind 4th placed Chelsea. Mikel Arteta will be happy with the momentum and the focus will now shift towards Molineux Stadium as the Gunners play Wolves on Saturday.
There were a lot of impressive performances for Arsenal fans to be happy about yesterday. The goals from captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the all-round brilliance of Granit Xhaka, etc. But fans were particularly impressed with the performance of on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos who was dominating the opposition with his passing range.
Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Ceballos masterclass, keep him for another season at least. https://t.co/bWYcJYnQ09
— Rory ? #FBPPPE (@GlobalMatters17) July 1, 2020
Keep Ceballos at all cost @Arsenal
— QD (@SquadyBaba) July 1, 2020
It's performances like this, that makes me want Arsenal to keep Ceballos very badly
— MatchdayMayday (@MatchdayMayday) July 1, 2020
#ARSNOR best game for Ceballos in a long time. I'd say keep that version.
— Mac Logue (@maclogue) July 1, 2020
We need to find a way to keep ceballos
— Seye (@share_year) July 1, 2020
Unpopular but I'll keep Ceballos.
— Papa Bule (@bule_jr) July 1, 2020
Maybe we should try keep Ceballos for another year. He can be inconsistent but at his best he's unbelievable
— DepressedSZN (@AFCWalter_) July 1, 2020
Excuse Me, Is that Ceballos or Iniesta? ???
— Jai (@AfcJai) July 1, 2020
Ceballos pulling the string tonight #AFC
— Josh Ebel (@Josh02190769) July 1, 2020
Ceballos bossin it #ARSNOR
— The People’s Champion ??? (@TroopzAFC) July 1, 2020
Arsenal never seemed to be in trouble and one of the reasons for that was the Ceballos’ control in midfield. Debutant Cedric Soares got his first goal minutes after coming on for his debut, which is something fans would have been happy about.
In the context of the whole season, this was a significant win as other results went in Arsenal’s favour with Leicester City and Chelsea dropping points. There is still a chance that the Emirates club can make it back to the Champions League especially with players like Ceballos in such form.
Fans will be hoping that the club will continue this rich vein of form as they visit Wolves this weekend. The Wanderers too are in the race for European qualification so getting a win over them would make a monumental difference in the race for Europe. Mikel Arteta will be happy with the way his team and Ceballos in particular have been playing. If they can keep going like this, they could end the season on a strong note.
