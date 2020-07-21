Dani Ceballos has revealed that he is happy at Arsenal and that staying at the club would benefit his career. However, his future course will still depend on Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports.
Since the restart of the season, Ceballos has been one of the most impressive players for the North London club. His passing skills and ability to beat the press have made him an integral part of the team.
Though Real Madrid are yet to make a decision on Ceballos, the player has admitted that he would be open to extending his stay at Arsenal.
Speaking to Sky Sports,he said:
“I’ve felt very comfortable at this club from the beginning. The fans accepted me very well and my team-mates made everything easy for me. I don’t regret my decision to come to Arsenal in any way.”
“It’s a club in which I already have a year of experience, so it would be very easy to return. I wouldn’t have to adapt to a new league or new club with a different manager and players. I think it would be a good step for me. But like I said, my future depends on Real Madrid and right now I don’t know their decision.”
From his comments it seems Dani Ceballos is quite happy at Arsenal. An injury early on in the season did derail his form but since coming back, the midfielder has been quite impressive.
He has been thriving since the resumption of the season and his partnership with Granit Xhaka has been crucial to the Emirates club form over the past few weeks.
There are still three games left in the season and fans will be hoping that they get to see more of what the Spaniard has produced in the last few games. The Emirates club have a chance to win a trophy as they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final next month.
Having players Ceballos in the form they are in is crucial as the club aim for some silverware.
If Arsenal were to go ahead and make this loan deal a permanent one, there won’t be too many people complaining. Ceballos has been crucial to the way Arteta has put his stamp on the team. His skills are a big part of why the club have been able to enjoy some late season success.
Signing him on a permanent deal would be a shrewd decision that will surely make the fans happy.
