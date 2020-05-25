Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Philippe Coutinho, Nicolas Tagliafico

Global football is currently on pause for the most part, but the Premier League has been given the all clear to restart sometime next month, with matches to be played behind closed doors.
There are still plenty of questions regarding Project Restart, but training has resumed, and there is confidence that the EPL will return. Until football restarts, we have some transfer talk to cover. So let’s take a spin through the Arsenal FC rumor mill in cyberspace.
Phillippe Coutinho could be going back to his parent club, FC Barcelona, as Bayern Munich let their option to buy, for €120 million, expire. The Brazilian is wanted by Chelsea, arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and other clubs hoping to help him realize his potential once again.
Le10 Sport reports that Arsenal are trying to jump their London rivals, and everyone else, in the race to sign the Barca flop. It doesn’t sound like Coutinho will be staying in Germany, and Barca needs to raise some money this summer, so it’s likely the 27-year-old Brazilian will move on.
His injury-riddled, unproductive stint at the Catalan club means the former Liverpool star could be available at a cut rate. That’s good for the Emirates, as the north London club may not spend too heavily this summer.
Mikel Arteta will likely have to be pretty efficient and thrifty with his transfer war chest. With that in mind, it makes sense that Arsenal are interested in Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico. That’s according to the Sun, who report that the Argentine could be had for £20 million.
The 27-year-old is considered one of the best left backs in all of Europe, but Ajax CEO Edwin van der Saar has indicated that a few of the club’s stars (including Donny van de Beek) will be made available to leave this summer, should they desire so. Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all also said to be keen.
