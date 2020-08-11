Chelsea Winger Willian Undergoes Arsenal FC Medical

Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian has completed his Arsenal FC medical with a deal expected to be announced later this week, according to reports in the Evening Standard.
The 32-year-old joined Chelsea from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has played over 300 games, scoring more than 60 goals for the Blues. This season alone he contributed 11 goals in 47 appearances.
According to the ES report, Chelsea were keen to extend the Brazilian’s stay with a two-year deal, but he was holding out for a three-year contract.
Arsenal, obtaining him on a free, were more than happy to offer him such an arrangement.
Willian confirmed in an open letter to fans on Sunday that his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge had come to an end. Metro reports that the winger will earn a little less than his current paycheck at Stamford Bridge which stands at £120,000-a-week.
It further states that the Brazilian is just the first step this summer as Mikel Arteta plans a revamp of the squad with several players like Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi put up for sale.
The Brazilian will be a great addition to the Arsenal side as he brings in pace and creativity from the wings. He has plenty of experience in the Premier League and will not need any time to acclimatize himself, so Mikel Arteta can field him from the get-go.
He will become the third Chelsea player to join the Gunners in the recent memory, after goalkeeper Petr Cech and central defender David Luiz. Willian already has his countryman Luiz at the club which will make it easier for him to settle down. Staying in London is another factor that will make this transition much smoother than your typical footballer transfer.
The hope will be that Willian can help the club make a push for a Champions League spot next season. The Emirates club need to build on the confidence of winning the FA Cup by making some smart moves in the transfer market and Willian could be the beginning of just that.
