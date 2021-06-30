Arsenal Transfer Talk: Camavinga, Xhaka, Tavares, Lakongo

Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Arsenal FC transfer rumor mill. Let’s jump right in with a fresh item on someone who might just become the next big thing. Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has one year left on his current deal, and he’s unlikely to re-sign.
The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, are keen to strike a deal that would potentially be worth €60m for the 18-year-old Angola native. The Gunners could certainly use some help in midfield, as you might have heard.
Also, in case you missed it, Arsenal are close to signing Portugese defender Nuno Tavares from Benfica. More on that here.
Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka had been inching closer to a move to AS Roma, but that deal is far from done, and now, according to Calciomercato, Juventus are suddenly looking to hijack it. Xhaka’s transfer saga just got a lot more intriguing, and who knows how much longer he’ll be on international duty.
One of the stars with Switzerland, who just knocked out the world champions France in one of the best games of the Euro, it could be a bit before his tournament work is finished.
Finally, an update on Anderlecht starlet Albert Smabi Lokonga, because like we said before, Arsenal needs help in the midfield. Journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Lokonga, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates this summer.
Romano says that Arsenal have made a second bid of €17.5m (£15m) for the 21-year-old, with add-ons potentially bringing the total to €22m (£18.9m).
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune.
Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Thank you for sharing this article. I appreciate the effort you took to write it. Please make more posts like this I will continue to support you