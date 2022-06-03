The European football season is over, and that means the transfer rumor mill is going into overdrive. The Champions League final has been run and done, signifying the end of the footballing calendar in Europe. Now, it’s time to cast an eye on the player movement market.
Almost every club in the Premier League will be on the lookout for someone. A player that can transform their fortunes, or just keep standards up. From champions in Manchester City to newly promoted Nottingham Forest, they will all be on the lookout for a player that can improve their squad.
In this series, I will look at each club, decide what needs they have, and identify who I believe their ideal transfer target is.
ARSENAL
Mikel Arteta’s youthful side made a valiant challenge for a top-four berth this past season. But, as for most young teams, they fell agonizingly short of securing Champions League football for next season.
Anyone who watches football knows that Arsenal’s problems lie through the middle of their attack. After the Pierre Emerick Aubameyang saga, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah did the bulk of the heavy lifting.
The problem is Lacazette is gone, on the verge of signing with the French club Lyon and Eddie Nketiah is yet to sign a new deal. So it is not a stretch to say that Arsenal needs to buy a number nine this summer.
IDEAL SIGNING: Dominic Calvert Lewin
The Everton striker has been linked to a move up the Premier League table for a while now. I think this is not only the perfect time for a move, but the perfect club for DCL to move to.
ASTON VILLA
After sacking manager Dean Smith and replacing him with Kop idol Steven Gerrard, Villa’s form remained erratic. They finished 14th. An improvement on the season before, but nowhere near the lofty standards of this historical club.
After already making some blockbuster moves, you’d be forgiven for thinking Villa was done with the transfer market this window. The signings of Diego Carlos and Phillipe Coutinho would usually satiate the Villans’ rabid fanbase. But the backroom staff wants to reshape the center back combination completely. And after a season where they finished with a negative goal difference, I think this is a good shout.
IDEAL SIGNING: Calvin Bassey
The versatile Nigerian defender is ready for a move upward in terms of competition. And he played under Gerrard during his tenure at Rangers. I think he will be an ideal signing for the Villans.
BOURNEMOUTH
After two years in the wilderness that is the Championship, the Cherries have returned to the promised land. Under the guidance of Scott Parker, Bournemouth finished second in the Championship and gained automatic promotion to the Premier League.
Lloyd Kelly was their main center back last season, and he remains with the team. However, his two most frequent partners are gone. Gary Cahill has left on a free transfer, whilst Nathaniel Phillips has returned to his parent club, Liverpool. So there is no doubt in my mind that the Cherries will need a center back.
IDEAL SIGNING: Nathaniel Phillips
Despite being adored by all and sundry on Merseyside, Phillips is still some way off of the Reds’ first team. There is an expectation they will sell him, and if the price is right, Bournemouth should move heaven and earth to get Phillips on a permanent deal.
BRENTFORD
What a season it was for Thomas Frank’s Bees outfit. Brentford finished 13th, well above expectations. They even had their own fans rubbing their eyes when Danish international Christian Eriksen joined the club.
They had an unbelievable record in London derbies in the EPL last year too. Brentford suffered defeat only three times in the 12 derbies that occurred.
The biggest issue that can be found in the Bees squad is right back. Mads Rasmussen made 21 appearances for Brentford in the league last year, but he isn’t the quality required if the West Londoners want to remain at English football’s top table.
IDEAL SIGNING: James Tavernier
The Rangers’ right back is one of the best-attacking right-backs in football. He scores goals for fun and is Trent Alexander Arnold-esque regarding his ability to set up goals. Although he turns thirty-one next season, he would be a brilliant signing for Thomas Frank’s side.
BRIGHTON
The Seagulls are riding high after a tremendous season finished with their first top ten in Premier League history. Under Graham Potter’s guidance, Brighton is slowly becoming a Premier League regular. Their steady progression has been outstanding.
The one thing that is a recurring issue for Potter’s men is finding a striker who can score the bucket loads of goals. Their three highest scores had an aggregate total of 22 goals between them. (Welbeck 6, Trossard 8, Maupay 8). Simply put, Brighton needs a goal-scorer.
IDEAL SIGNING: Sasa Kalajdzic
VfB Stuttgart’s beanpole striker could be a perfect fit for Graham Potter’s side. He scored 6 goals in just 15 appearances for Stuttgart last season, so he knows where the back of the net is. The 24-year-old Austrian stands at 2 meters tall (6’7”), and at that size, he would be a handful for any Premier League defender.
What do you think of my ideal signings for your club? Love them? Hate them? Think they’re stupid? Let me know in the comments.
Stuart Kavanagh is a sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
