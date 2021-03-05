Arsenal Team News vs Burnley FC: Emile Smith-Rowe

Arsenal FC will be travelling to Turf Moor to face off against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners are riding high at the moment, having made it to the next round of the Europa League and beaten third place Leicester City last week.
They will be raring to go at Turf Moor and will want to get another win under their belt to try and move up the table. (For the Arsenal starting XI prediction go here)
Another bit of good news for the North Londoners is the return of midfielder Thomas Partey from injury. He adds so much to the middle of the park and his return is a welcome one.
There are no new injuries or suspensions to worry about except for one.
Emile Smith-Rowe had to be substituted early on and it’s likely he will miss this game. But manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the injury doesn’t appear to be too significant, which is encouraging, so we could see the Englishman return soon.
Though the Gunners have enjoyed some success against Burnley in the Premier League recently, it will not be easy to get a win. They are a team known for being strong and tough agasint any visitors’ attack.
Arteta will derive confidence from the form the Gunners are in at the moment. They are looking a much better team right now. The form of players such as Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bodes well for the rest of the squad.
For the visitors to get the three points, they must ensure that they are quick in ball movement. That will disrupt the rhythm of the hosts and lead to more chances being created. As for the defence, Burnley are strong at set pieces and that will have to be dealt with.
Arsenal still have a chance of finishing their league season on a strong note, but they must get more wins. Saturday would be a good place to continue that, and it won't be a surprise if the Emirates club leave with the three points.
