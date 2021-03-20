Arsenal FC Team News vs West Ham United: Bukayo Saka, Willian

Arsenal travel to the east side of London to take on local rivals West Ham United on Sunday, so let’s preview. The Gunners had a minor scare against Olympiacos on Thursday but held on to reach the quarterfinals of the Europa League. It will be a very different game against the Hammers, who are having their best season in a long time. (For the Arsenal Starting XI Prediction go here)
There are a couple of players who will be assessed just ahead of kickoff on Sunday. Bukayo Saka who was substituted last Sunday with a hamstring problem and he faces a late fitness test. Having him in the team would be a real boost as the youngster has been one of the club’s best players this season.
The other player who could miss out here is Brazilian winger Willian. A calf issue kept him out of Europa League action and he will be assessed ahead of the London derby. The winger offers another dimension to the North London side’s attack.
After qualifying to the next round in Europe, the visitors will try to improve their league standing. They are quite a bit away from the Champions League spots, and you have to wonder when the seat of manager Mikel Arteta will warm.
The major threat for the Emirates club in this game will come from the three playing behind the centre forward. Nicolas Pepe in particular will be looking to use his pace and trickery to get behind the West Ham defence. Another factor that be decisive here is the concentration level/being clinical in front of goal.
If Arsenal can take their chances, the three points become a good possibility. West Ham are potent in attack and solid at the back, so it is going to be very hard to get past them.
