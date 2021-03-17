Arsenal FC Team News vs Olympiacos: Bukayo Saka Update

Arsenal welcome Olympiacos to the Emirates for the second leg in their Europa League Round of 16 matchup. Let’s take a look at the latest team news updates. (For the Arsenal starting XI Prediction go here)
The Gunners already have a 3-1 lead in the tie and all of their goals happen to be of the away variety. This should give them some freedom, looseness and relaxation when they take to the pitch on Thursday.
One of the only dark spots on a bright weekend was the subbing off of Bukayo Saka at halftime. Mikel Arteta confirmed after the game that it was a hamstring issue.
However, there is no indication as to how severe it is. The winger remains a doubt for this game.
Another talking point from Sunday’s win over Tottenham was captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being dropped to the bench for disciplinary reasons. He didn’t come on at all during the game, but should return to the playing eleven for this one.
What was most impressive about the victory in the North London derby was the manner in which the Emirates club won. Apart from the last ten minutes or so, they dominated Spurs and looked like a side that could have easily won by much more than they did.
Additionally, they conveyed character after going a goal down and still managing to get a win. A lot of the players stepped up and produced brilliant performances. It bodes well as they head into the later rounds of the tournament.
One thing the hosts should be wary of- they do not want to make any mistakes that gift the opposition any goals. This happened in Greece and the North Londoners very nearly paid dearly. Though they are in a comfortable position now, they must stay focused.
Arsenal have a great chance to go further in the competition and winning it is the only route back to the Champions League. Olympiacos are a good team, but they will be no match for the Gunners. Being two goals down will not be ideal for them, but they will look to play with aggression in order to make things interesting. If the Gunners remain focused, they can look forward to reaching the quarterfinals.
