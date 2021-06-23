Arsenal Youngster Bukayo Saka Stellar as England Defeat Czech Republic

England won Group D at Euro 2020 with a win over Czech Republic on Tuesday and the star of the show was Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka.
The youngster was called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad this year after impressing for the Gunners and got to make his first start today. It was an important victory for the Three Lions who now go through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Speaking after his man of the match performance, Saka was asked about what the manager wanted from him. He told ITV Sport (via Daily Mail):
“He just told me to go out there and play my game and express myself how I’ve played at my club all season. Sometimes that means dropping in and driving at opponents and I did that, it got us up the pitch.”
The 19-year-old almost got onto the end of a cross from Jack Grealish which was headed home by Raheem Sterling. Reflecting on this, the Arsenal youngster said:
“It was a good cross from Jack and Raheem was at the right place at the right time again to score us a goal. I was up there, but I’m not quite tall enough!”
After criticism over his team selection, Southgate finally relented and made some changes to the starting eleven. The result was a more cohesive performance, especially in the first half as England looked sharp in attack.
Saka dropping deep to collect the ball and run at the Czech defence made a huge difference. It also gave players such as Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling more freedom to express themselves. Whether the midfielder is selected for the Round of 16 game remains to be seen, but he has made a good case for himself today.
The Englishman got a bigger stage to showcase his talents tonight and he used it to show the rest of the world what Arsenal fans have been seeing for some time. He was not fazed by the occasion or the opposition and did what was asked of him. After being named Arsenal's player of the season, Bukayo Saka is helping his country in their quest for the Euros. If England and their latest star continue this form, the trophy might just be coming home.
