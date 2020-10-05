Bukayo Saka hails Hector Bellerin after Beating Sheffield United

Bukayo Saka, who opened the scoring for Arsenal against Sheffield United today, hailed Hector Bellerin’s assist when speaking to the Mirror after the game.
The North London club continued their good run of form after Thursday’s penalty shootout victory over Liverpool. Goals from Saka and Nicolas Pepe ensured that the three points stayed at the Emirates. They are currently fourth in the table and three points behind league leaders Everton as we head into the international break.
Hector Bellerin put in an impressive performance providing the assist on both the goals. He produced the cross for the opening goal and then set Pepe free to score the second.
The youngster was quick to acknowledge this after the game and has given full credit to his Spanish teammate for his goal. Bukayo Saka produced a clinical header that gave Arsenal the lead and this what the 19-year-old told the Mirror:
“After I celebrated, I told Hector what a cross it was because it was perfect. The type of patterns we work on in training everyday just to build up and attack the wide areas to get the crosses in.
“I made sure I was there at the back post and luckily it came to me.”
It was an important win given that the North London club had suffered a defeat in their last Premier League game. Sheffield are a tough team to beat and they made life very difficult for Arteta’s side at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta will be happy with the resilience that his team showed as they were able to come away with the win. The introduction of the Ivorian international Pepe in the second half made the Emirates club a more potent attacking force.
As for Bellerin, the Spaniard has been in great form this season and this was punctuated by the two assists he got today. He was instrumental in bringing the attack together and was a constant menace on the right flank.
Arsenal go into the international break in the top four and that bodes well for the rest of the season. With the team able to find ways to beat tough teams, it will make the fans and Arteta happy. If they can keep digging deep when faced with a strong defence, the wins are only going to keep coming.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind