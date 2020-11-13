Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka Man Of The Match in England Win

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka put in an inspiring display for England as they defeated the Republic of Ireland 3-0 tonight in an international friendly.
The Englishman played the full 90 minutes and was instrumental in helping Three Lions get the win. Goals from Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and a penalty from Dominic Calvert-Lewin were enough to secure the victory. That penalty was won by the Arsenal wing back.
Saka has become a vital cog of the North London club since breaking out last season. Though only 19 years old, he’s established himself as one of the first names on manager Mikel Arteta’s team sheet and if he continues to play like this, the case will be the same with the national team too.
England manager Gareth Southgate was impressed with the way the wing back carried himself.
Playing one of the more crucial roles in the setup, the youngster was tasked with attacking and defending, coming up solid on both ends.
England will now move on to the UEFA Nations League competition after this friendly, as they have two games lined up against Belgium and Iceland.
It will be interesting to see how Southgate uses his squad to deal with these games and if the midfielder gets another game during this period of the internationals.
The good form of Bukayo Saka will please Mikel Arteta too, and the Spanish boss will keep an eye on the youngster throughout the international break. More performances like this will guarantee his place in the squad for Euro 2020, which takes place next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arsenal had a disappointing game last time round as they lost to Aston Villa and will want to get back onto the winning track. With players as talented as Saka, it gives them a good chance to do just that.
For now, England fans will be waiting to see how their player is going to do in more competitive matches. There is a lot of talent on this national team to be excited about and Saka is right amongst the best of the bunch.
Saka is a great player no doubt. The guy is destined for great things but I think he is being wasted as a left back or a wing back by both Arteta and Southgate. That guy should be given a free role to rove up front and see the damages he would do to opponents in the form of assists and goal scoring. Saka is a true super star at hand.
Saka is a consistent player who can climb up if given right position for both coaches. At the moment let Arteta try him as a creative midfielder the position which is lacking agreat talent in Arsenal team