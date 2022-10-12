Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Bodo Glimt

Arsenal will have no fear as they head to Norway to face Bodo Glimt in the Europa League this week. Not only have the Gunners been sensational in this competition to date, but their overall form is excellent too. They have emerged as genuine title contenders in the Premier League this season, and are hot favorites in this competition as well.

Interestingly, if Bodo Glimt cannot avoid defeat, it will be the first time in nearly 30 years that the Norwegian side has lost back-to-back European ties.

The last time this occurred was in the old UEFA League (this competition’s predecessor) against Trabzonspor in 1996. Although Bodo Glimt wasn’t formidable on the pitch, the away support they brought with them was. If that was a precursor to the atmosphere we can expect in Norway this Thursday night, then it’ll be a raucous crowd.

Arsenal has an almost unblemished record against Norwegian sides in Europe. They are undefeated in three matches [2W, 1D] against teams from the Scandanavia nation.

Their most recent victory came against Molde in the Europa League of 2020/21.

Arsenal at Bodo Glimt FYIs

Kick Off: Thurs, Oct 13, 2022, at 5.45 pm UK at Aspmyra Stadion

Competition: UEL Group A, Matchday 4 of 6

UEL Group Standings: Bodo Glimt: 2nd, 4pts Arsenal 1st, 6pts

Starting XI Prediction

There are not too many injury concerns for Mikel Arteta heading into this one. Therefore, any rotations will probably be to rest players or a slight tactical tweak. USMNT star Matt Turner is likely to play in goals again, as he continues to make his claim for the US World Cup opener against Wales.

Here is how we think the Gunners will line up in Norway.

GK- Turner

DEF- Cedric, Holding, Tomiyasu, Tierney

MID- Xhaka, Lokonga, Vieira

ATT- Marquinhos, Nketiah, Nelson

Match Prediction

Bodo Glimt is famous for turning the style on in Europe at home. I think Arsenal will expect it. The way Mikel Arteta has managed his squad, he has plenty of heavy hitters on the bench to call upon if required. I don’t think he will have to resort to that. Arsenal 3-0.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about what the Newosis Mental Health Foundation is about here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

