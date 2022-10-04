Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Bodo Glimt (UEL)

Arsenal welcomes Bodo Glimt to the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League this week. Mikel Arteta’s men are behind the eight ball in Europe’s second-tier competition. That is through no fault of their own. The Gunners’ clash with PSV was postponed, along with a slew of other matches, because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although the postponement was not on them, it leaves Arsenal with a mounting pile of matches in what is already a congested fixture schedule.

Arsenal has an outstanding record against Norwegian sides in continental competition. Out of six fixtures against Eliteserien opposition, they have won five and drawn one of them. They have, however, never faced Bodo Glimt.

Bodo Glimt has never faced English opposition before in UEFA competition. They have faced sides from the UK, however. They eliminated Celtic from the UEFA Conference League last season. The Yellow Horde also dumped Northern Irish side Linfield out of the Champions League in the qualifying phase this season.

Arsenal vs Bodo Glimt FYIs

Kick-Off: Thurs. Oct 6, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Competition: UEL Group A, Matchday 3 of 6

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 69% Bodo Glimt 12% Draw 19%

UCL Group Standings: Arsenal: 2nd, 3pts Bodo Glimt: 1st, pts

Starting XI Prediction

The fixtures are coming thick and fast, with the FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon. Squad rotation will become a common thread for all teams across the continent playing in UEFA competition. Arsenal will be no different.

Here is how we think the Gunners might line up against Bodo Glimt on Thursday.

GK- Turner

DEF- Tomiyasu, White, Holding, Tierney

MID- Xhaka, Lokonga, Vieira

ATT- Marquinhos, Nketiah, Nelson

Match Prediction

Bodo Glimt are no slouches. The Norwegian side will fancy their chances against an Arsenal ‘B’ side. And if The Gunners don’t bring their ‘A’ game, Glimt will find them out. That is not likely. With a team full of players on the fringes of the squad who will be desperate to prove they deserve a chance, The Gunners will be hard to stop.

Arsenal 3-1

