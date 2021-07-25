It’s been a rather dull summer transfer window, as a whole, as the moves that are getting made have tended to be rather protracted. Central defender Ben White leaving Brighton & Hove Albion for Arsenal FC is one such example. We knew this transfer was in the works for more than a month, but it’s still not official.
The unveiling announcement could come in the next couple of days though, as reports surface of Ben White undergoing his medical for the Emirates club this weekend.
That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that the “23-year-old has been in Mykonos enjoying a short holiday following the conclusion of England’s Euro 2020 campaign, before he returns home to complete his north London move.”
White is set to move for a transfer fee of £50million, with Arsenal succeeding on their third bid, after having had their first two bids rejected. Paris Saint-Germain were said to be interested in acquiring the Englishman as well. White was a last minute addition to the England national team for their Euro 2020 squad, but he did not feature at all in Three Lions’ deep run to the title game.
Obviously, the Euros, and England advancing far in it, had a lot to do with why this transfer saga has been dragged out so long.
Arsenal will look to get more deals over the line after Ben White, with Aaron Ramsdale a reported target. Read more on those Arsenal transfer rumors here and here.
