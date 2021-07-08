Arsenal FC Move Closer to Finalizing £50m Ben White Acquisition

Per a report in Italian publication Gianluca DiMarzio, Arsenal are on the verge of completing a move for Ben White. The Brighton & Hove Albion center-back is currently with the England squad at Euro 2020, following an impressive season in the Premier League.
Ben White, 23, won the Seagulls player of the year award this past season. According to the report, the Gunners are now putting the finishing touches on this transfer deal which is understood to be worth £50 million. White, who has been linked with the north London club for weeks, will finally arrive once the Euros are over.
This was confirmed by noted journalist Fabrizio Romano who tweeted an update regarding Ben White. He said:
“Arsenal are still confident and working to complete the agreement with Brighton for Ben White on a permanent deal – personal terms already agreed.”
This is good news for the Gunners who are yet to officially wrap up a single signing this transfer window. The signing of the Brighton defender is not one that was expected this summer, but it is clear that those at the Emirates are huge admirers of the Englishman.
And once you see him play, it is clear why the north Londoners are keen on the 23-year-old. The centre-back’s playing style is quite similar to David Luiz, who recently departed after two successful years.
Like the Brazilian, White is an excellent passer of the ball and the England international is much quicker which makes recovery tackles easier. These are qualities that will hold him in good stead once he arrives at the Emirates.
The Euros will be getting over soon so, we should get a conclusion to this transfer by next week. The Gunners have to be appreciated for getting one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League. Though central defence is not an area that needed such immediate reinforcements, first and foremost, it is good to have quality options.
Arsenal are close to significantly strengthening their defence and this is a good start in terms of transfers. In White they are getting a modern defender who would suit Mikel Arteta's style of play.
