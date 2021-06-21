Arsenal Face Competition for Ben White From Paris Saint-Germain

Welcome to the summer silly season! It’s time to take a spin through the latest churnings in the Arsenal FC transfer rumor mill. We have an update on the pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion central defender Ben White, and sadly, it’s not a favorable one.
Arsenal had their opening offer of £40 million for the English international rejected by Brighton, but the Emirates club was expected to return with a fresh and improved offer. However, it looks like that next offer is going to be have much more than previously thought.
The Mirror reports that the French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, are now poised to step in and enter the race to acquire White’s signature. The article states:
It is understood the Seagulls will only consider offers in excess of £50m for the England defender.
That will leave Arsenal to decide whether or not they can justify such a sum on the player. And, if they cannot, it will leave the door wide open for Pochettino’s oil-rich PSG.
PSG is one of two clubs in the world owned by a holding company controlled by a wealthy petroldollars state. PSG is basically owned by the nation of Qatar while the other club in this category, Manchester City, is owned by the United Arab Emirates.
Competing against either of these two clubs in the transfer market is exceedingly difficult for anybody, given how much deeper their pockets are.
The Seagulls player of the year would be a great fit in North London, as they badly need reinforcements in central defense (and at fullback too for that matter). Having missed out on European football for the first time in a quarter century, Arsenal need to make some serious upgrades this summer.
Ben White would be a great place to start, but it looks like an uphill climb to sign him.
