Ben White Completes Arsenal Move: What He Brings to the Gunners

Arsenal finally announced their third signing of the summer with Ben White arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion. The highly-rated defender comes to north London on the back of an impressive season for The Seagulls, but what will he bring to the Emirates?
The playing style of the 23-year-old has been influenced a lot by two of the managers that worked with him. During the 2019/20 season, he was on loan at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa and last season was played under the tutelage of Graham Potter. Both are coaches that put an emphasis on attacking football.
It is this precise quality that will appeal to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta who wants his players to build from the back. Speaking about this particular aspect, the Spaniard told the club website:
“Ben White is an intelligent defender who is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and his style fits perfectly with us. And of course, he is still young, so his age and profile fits with what we are building here. We are all looking forward to Ben being central to our future long-term plans.”
White is excellent on the ball and in a way, will work as the club’s replacement for David Luiz.
The Brazilian grew into an important player as he was able to pick out the runs of the attackers.
This is something the former Brighton man excels at, and it will certainly speed up the way the north Londoners play.
The Englishman has the experience of playing in a back three and a back four and that would allow Arteta to use different formations. On the defending front, the center-back is not the finished product yet but has the recovery pace to keep up with the opponents.
At the Emirates, it is likely that the Gunners are likely to play a high line due to the pace of their defenders and this would suit the England international.
Though the price of the 23-year-old is a bit high, it is a fantastic signing by Arsenal. They are getting one of the best young centre-backs in the Premier League.
Ben White will help improve the north Londoners in so many ways both on and off the ball. The defender has the potential to be a game-changing transfer.Follow paulmbanks
