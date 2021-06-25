Arsenal FC Closing in on £50m Ben White Acquisition

As per a report from David Ornstein (the Oracle of Arsenal) in The Athletic, Arsenal FC are closing in on sealing a transfer for Ben White of Brighton & Hove Albion. The England defender was called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad after impressing in the Premier League this past season.
A fantastic passer and an exciting talent, the 23-year-old can play in multiple positions. The Gunners had initially made a bid of £40m but it was rejected by the Seagulls. But per the report, they are close to agreeing on a deal worth £50m, and there are no other bidders at this time.
Arsenal have been linked with White quite a bit this summer, but he has said to have also drawn the interest of Paris Saint-Germain.
Brighton want the fee to be paid in full, but the north Londoners would prefer a different structure to the deal. They are willing to pay £45m now and would then have an extra five million as add-ons.
According to the report, White has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and the move should be completed soon. The Englishman is being targeted as Mikel Arteta is in the market for defensive reinforcements.
Though the price is a bit high, it is reflective of the potential and talent present in the Seagulls player of the year. And it makes sense for the Gunners to sign him, given the departure of David Luiz. Ben White is a faster and more athletic version of the Brazilian and can replicate his role in building attacks.
At Brighton, the centre-back is used as someone who can break a defensive line down with his passing. With the north Londoners, the England international is likely to have a similar role that makes the best use of his skill set.
The 23-year-old can be used in midfield as well which makes this signing that much more attractive. Given that he’s currently at the Euros with England, it is not clear when this deal will be officially announced. But with personal terms already agreed, and a fee almost sorted out, that day should arrive soon.
Arsenal are making their first move of what is a very crucial transfer window, and they are getting a gem of a player. White may be the first of many to arrive this summer and that could be the start of something exciting.
