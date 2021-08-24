Arsenal Transfer Talk: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian

On the eve of Arsenal commencing their EFL Cup campaign (yes, things have gotten that bad at the Emirates- they’re actually starting out in the second round this season), we have some transfer talk to do! And that transfer talk pertains to two forwards, Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who have plenty to do with why the situation has gotten so bad in north London.
With just one week left in the window, let’s talk Arsenal transfer rumor mill.
While Willian arrived on a free, his massive wages, coupled with his lack of any scoring punch, have made him a very expensive flop. The Brazilian earns a basic £100,000-a-week salary, but he’s far out of favor now under manager Mikel Arteta.
He has missed the first two matches this season due to a covid-19 positive test, and his status for Wednesday is still unknown. The 33-year-old, according to numerous outlets, is on the verge of a move to Corinthians.
Multiple outlets are reporting that a deal is close, but still not done. No matter where he goes next, it’s got to be better than how his first season went at Arsenal, where he scored just once in 25 league appearances.
Turning to the other forward who is paid well to score but just isn’t getting among the goals, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could conceivably leave the club this summer; yes, it’s potentially real.
Seems odd given how he recently signed a big deal, and he wears the captain’s armband, but he just hasn’t thrived in the leadership role. And while he lit it up in attack before signing the big money deal, he just hasn’t made the same guy ever since.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Arsenal are indeed “willing to listen to offers” for their skipper and now offer the idea of his moving on Manchester City is being tossed around.
Aubameyang has previously been linked in a swap deal with Barcelona, one that would see Philippe Coutinho going the other way.
