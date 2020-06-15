Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Admits Uncertainty About Club Future

Gabon international and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move away from his current club this spring and summer.
His contract expires at the end of next season, so if Arsenal don’t re-sign him, they won’t get anything in return for his departure, unless they move him out soon. Aubameyang has now discussed the situation in public, saying that contract talks remain at a standstill. He also expressed concern about his uncertain future with the club.
Additionally, the January 2018 transfer window addition from Borussia Dortmund acknowledged just big a decision this is for everyone involved.
“I haven’t had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet,” Aubameyang said in an interview with French outlet Telefoot (transcript NBC Sports).
“It’s a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone. They [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It’ll certainly be a very difficult decision to make.”
He’s scored 49 goals in 75 league appearances during his time in an Arsenal shirt. Manager Mikel Arteta definitely wants Aubameyang to stay, and he even handed him the captain’s arm band.
Auba has been linked to both Manchester clubs, among others in the Premiership. However, it’s not extremely likely the north London side would sell him to a league rival. In terms of foreign clubs said to be interested, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have come up in transfer gossip stories recently.
