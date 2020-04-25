When the summer transfer window gets booted up, whenever that will be in whatever modified form that it takes, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a hot commodity. With his current deal at Arsenal set to expire next summer, he’s been written about quite a bit on the transfer backpages, often linked with Manchester United.
Talks of an extension at the Emirates for the Gabon international have gone nowhere, and Chelsea FC are reportedly monitoring the situation closely.
According to ESPN FC, the Blues are trying to acquire a striker and they’ve “identified Lyon forward Moussa Dembele as their preferred target some time ago, with R.B Leipzig’s Timo Werner also on their shortlist.”
Meanwhile Chelsea will reportedly activate the one year club option on back-up striker Olivier Giroud, but this transaction is not expected to deter their interest in signing the 30-year-old Arsenal man. Meanwhile the player’s father Pierre-Francois Aubameyang, went on Instagram and urged his son to stay put.
He went on IG and posted a photo of the forward signing his first Arsenal deal. Aubameyang the elder captioned the photo as: “You know what you have to do bro @aubameyang97.” You can see the photo at this link. For Arsenal, this will be the last time they will be able to cash in on Aubameyang, should they want to sell him.
Meanwhile for Auba himself, this is probably his last chance for a big contract.
