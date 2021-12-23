Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergino Dest

Arsenal FC cruised on into the semifinals of the League Cup yesterday, with a resounding defeat of lower tier Sunderland. They’re now off until the Boxing Day clash against Norwich City. Time to do some transfer talk, with the potential for a swap deal with FC Barcelona.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy, dropped to the bench, left out of squads and well, you know what’s next- the exit door. Manager Mikel Arteta refuses to ever provide information on what Aubameyang actually did that landed in him in such hot water, and he gets very surly and extremely defensive whenever asked.
At this point though, you’ve heard seen and heard the rumors, and it’s only a matter of time before the forward is dealt away.
According to ESPN: “the situation is not beyond repair but the Gunners are ready to sound out interest from Europe’s top clubs to gauge whether a deal that suits all parties is possible.”
So where could he go? Maybe Barcelona, as the Catalan club are open to hearing offers for American right back Sergino Dest. According to ESPN FC:
“Barca have made strengthening their attack next month a priority but must move players before they can even consider bringing anyone else in.”
It could be a cash+player considerations, with the 32-year-old Gabonese striker going the other way. Obviously, Auba needs a fresh start, and Dest coming to North London, well that would be great for all involved.
According to NBC Sports: “Dest turned 21 in November and there is a rumored $50 million price tag on the Dutch-American who has 1200 minutes under his belt in his second season at Barca.”
The Blaugranes got him from Ajax in 2020, and given what they paid then, for the fullback, it looks like they could easily double their return on investment.
No matter where they end up sending Sergino Dest. All it all, it’s looking like it could really be an exciting January transfer window at the Emirates club.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
