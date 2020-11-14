Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in Twitter Row with Toni Kroos

It’s the weekend of international break, and that means no big fixtures, and thus a large void when it comes to news. At least we have a good old-fashioned Twitter row to talk about, and some funny reactions from Twitter users to amuse us.

Arsenal franchise player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received some criticism from Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, for his goal scoring celebrations. This tweet below summarizes the initial back and forth:

Kroos hit out at Aubameyang wearing comic book character masks to celebrate goals while speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast. Auba responded by saying he does it for his son, and even threw in a quick PSA about how to stay safe during the current pandemic.

Kroos then replied: “THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids.”

Then Mesut Ozil, who certainly has time on his hands (at least when Arsenal is playing), jumped in:

So that’s where we are now, and we’ll see if/when this ratchets up. In the meantime, we have a few funny tweets reacting this social media beef.

Let’s start with those on the side of Aubameyang:

And now, in the interest of fairness and balance, we present three tweets sticking up for Kroos.

Aubameyang and Arsenal will next take on Leeds United a week from tomorrow. For Kroos and Real Madrid, the next match is against Villareal a week from today.

