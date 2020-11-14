Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in Twitter Row with Toni Kroos

It’s the weekend of international break, and that means no big fixtures, and thus a large void when it comes to news. At least we have a good old-fashioned Twitter row to talk about, and some funny reactions from Twitter users to amuse us.
Arsenal franchise player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has received some criticism from Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, for his goal scoring celebrations. This tweet below summarizes the initial back and forth:
Toni Kroos had a go at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his goal celebrations ?
And now Auba has hit back ? pic.twitter.com/suJ7m4v6EF
Kroos hit out at Aubameyang wearing comic book character masks to celebrate goals while speaking on his Einfach mal Luppen podcast. Auba responded by saying he does it for his son, and even threw in a quick PSA about how to stay safe during the current pandemic.
Kroos then replied: “THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids.”
Then Mesut Ozil, who certainly has time on his hands (at least when Arsenal is playing), jumped in:
The best goal celebration! ?? @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/A9QePDLwCL
So that’s where we are now, and we’ll see if/when this ratchets up. In the meantime, we have a few funny tweets reacting this social media beef.
Let’s start with those on the side of Aubameyang:
Multi-millionaire Toni Kroos waking up in his mansion and remembering that Aubameyang wore a mask in a game from two years ago that he wasn’t even involved in. pic.twitter.com/NMzgCR9jxS
Toni Kroos complaining about Aubameyang and Griezmann's celebration??
This is his captain by the way pic.twitter.com/wZob8ZFgn2
Kroos attacking Aubameyang for his celebrations is the strangest thing I’ve seen. I’m convinced German footballers in general are shipped to a lab every year to have their hard drive updated. Kroos’ definition of fun is probably reading books on how to avoid having fun. Freak.
And now, in the interest of fairness and balance, we present three tweets sticking up for Kroos.
Twitter is the only place where Aubameyang will face Kroos because Arsenal are too shite to play in the Champions League?? pic.twitter.com/U1IJY1aYLA
Toni Kroos has more kids than Aubameyang has Premier League goals this season https://t.co/8TFjaxNJYn
Aubameyang and Arsenal will next take on Leeds United a week from tomorrow. For Kroos and Real Madrid, the next match is against Villareal a week from today.
