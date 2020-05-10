Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Aubameyang, Rodriguez, Ceballos

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so.
However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart. Until we get there, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are one thing can survive anything. So let’s take a spin through the Chelsea FC transfer rumor mill community in cyberspace.
This edition is all about Arsenal-Real Madrid connections/potential swap deals/player plus cash transactions.
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has been, arguably, the number one transfer narrative ths spring, as he’s been linked with several clubs, including even Manchester United. Real Madrid are interested, and accoring to the Daily Mail, have now set a deadline for Arsenal to take action- June 15.
Auba, who’s out of contract next summer, is looking for Champions League football next season, and he’s not going to find it where he’s currently at. The Mirror reports that Madrid would like to send Dani Ceballos, who has spent the season on loan at Arsenal, plus cash the other way.
Despite his struggles this season at the north London side, there is hope that Ceballos will shine under Mikel Arteta, and remind everybody why Unai Emery signed him.
Moving on, Madrid misfit James Rodriguez has been linked to a trio of Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Newscastle and Everton this spring. He’s also been a target of David Beckham’s MLS expansion franchise Inter Miami.
The former Inter Milan star Ivan Cordoba has urged his Colombian countryman to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, given how his move just hasn’t worked out for anyone involved..
“I wish James would go to England because there are so many interesting options for him,” Cordoba is quoted in the Daily Mail.
“James is already at one of the best teams in Real Madrid, but the Premier League would be a great destination. Those who buy him will make an excellent choice.”
Arteta is said to be a fan of the Colombia international’s style of play.
