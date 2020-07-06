Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hints at Signing New Arsenal Deal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has dropped a hint about his Arsenal future during an interaction with his brother on social media, according to reports in the Express.
The 31-year-old has once again proven to be a hugely influential player for the North London club and is the club’s top scorer with 22 goals. Since making a move to the Emirates in January of 2018, he has consistently been one of the best players for the club.
The forward got back to his goal scoring ways against Norwich City with a brace which was also his 50th Premier League goal, achieving that feet faster than anyone else in Arsenal’s history.
While interacting with his brother in a live Instagram session, the forward had a flurry of messages from Arsenal fans popping up. One particular message from a fan asked the player to blink if he is signing a new deal with the club.
Aubameyang looked at the camera with an exaggerated wink which sent the club’s fans into a frenzy with some supporters even believing that an announcement will be made soon. Here are some of the fan reactions:
It's done already auba next season period ?? https://t.co/DCLiFFAcdY
— kenny handsome ? (@Kennyken_____) July 6, 2020
Auba signing a new contract #MondayMotivation
— Aubaminelli (Premier League Invincibles ?) (@Aubaminelli) July 6, 2020
Auba contract announcement now!
— Villanelle fanboy. (@varuntheflash) July 6, 2020
Though the captain has revealed his love for the club multiple times, there has been no agreement on a contract extension so far. The Gabonese striker was asked about this in January and he said:
“I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club.”
Keeping hold of a player like Aubameyang is crucial for the future success of the club so an extension has to be agreed, as soon as possible. The hints so far have been positive which is a good thing for the club and the fans. It is tough to think that the Emirates club would be anywhere near where they are without forward’s goals.
Given the importance of the striker, fans will be hoping for a positive announcement soon especially after this wink. Arsenal are currently leading a late season charge for the Champions League spots and Aubameyang is at the forefront of that. By signing him to a new deal, the club can show that they mean business.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Aubameyang is a best soccer l am a fan of u aubameyang u are a really good player
and your skills your passes your stile your goals u score is just unbelievable and u must really stay at arsenal u are a good player u are a really good captain u must score a goal agains laster city