Arsenal Team News vs Everton: Aubameyang, Lacazette, Odegaard

Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates on Friday night as they look to bounce back from a disappointing draw last weekend with Fulham. There are a few players that will be missing out here, so let’s have a comprehensive look at the team news.
The North London club still have a chance of finishing among the Europa League places, but they will have to go on a dominant run, starting with the game against the Toffees. The visitors are currently above the Gunners in the League table, but the home team have a chance of overtaking them with a win here.
However, beating Everton will not be all that easy, given how they have quality all over the pitch.
Arsenal will be without the long term absentees that won’t be playing in David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, but there is some good news regarding the Scotsman. The club revealed that the defender should be returning to training in two to three weeks. Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard is being assessed ahead of the game after recovering from an ankle injury.
Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is recovering from malaria and he’s hoping to be back in light training by the end of this week.
Alexandre Lacazette, who got injured against Fulham will face a late fitness assessed ahead of this upcoming game. Both of them will likely be unavailable on Friday.
Everton has trailed off a little after making a storming start to the season. Powered by their attack, they were in the top four race not too long ago. What they will present the Gunners here is a solid team that cannot be taken lightly. The hosts will find it difficult to create a lot of chance, so taking what comes their way will be crucial.
What the Emirates side are able to do will be determined by Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe. They are the creative driving force and if the team stands a chance of winning, it will be dependent on what the duo can do in the middle.
Arsenal have a good chance to get a win ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg. If they can do so, it will give them a lot of confidence when they take on Villarreal.
The visitors will make it difficult with their organisation in defence, but the hosts do have talent to break that down. It is tough to predict the outcome, but Arteta will be hoping that he gets the better of his former club.
