Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Extension an Arsenal Statement of Intent

Arsenal have officially announced that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to a new three-year deal, ending months of speculation over his future.
The 31-year-old has been the North London club’s standout player since arriving in January of 2018 from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 72 goals so far and has helped bring in silverware, in the form of an FA Cup and the Community Shield.
Aubameyang’s contract was set to expire at the end of next season and manager Mikel Arteta recently revealed that a new deal was close. The forward threw a social media hint earlier in the day that an announcement was forthcoming. Speaking on his new contract, he told the official website:
“I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”
One of the most important factors that influenced the Gabonese forward to sign a new deal was the role played by Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has transformed the fortunes of the team since he took over and that seems to be the driving force that changed Aubameyang’s thought process.
Speaking about the player’s importance to the club, Arteta told the official website:
“He’s an important leader for the team and a big part of what we’re building. He wants to be up there with the best players in the world and leave his mark. He can achieve that here.”
Aubameyang has picked up from where he left off last season, scoring two goals in two games. It’s easy to see why he’s right in the favorites mix in what should be a wide open Golden Boot award race. If Arsenal are to kick on from the success of the FA Cup, the forward will have a huge say in that.
Both Arsenal and Arteta will be feeling happy that they have gotten their man. It was important from the club’s point of view that they did not let their prized asset get away.
This is a statement of intent from the Gunners and fans will be excited to see their captain remain in London. If Aubameyang can keep up his great form, there is no reason why Arsenal shouldn't be scaling greater heights.
