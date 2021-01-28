Arsenal Star Aubameyang a Doubt for Manchester United Clash

Arsenal star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is a doubt for the Saturday home clash against Manchester United. The striker and Gabon international missed out on the last two matches, both against Southampton, as he tended to serious family issues.
Aubameyang revealed that he left the team to care for his sick mother, but the good news, she’s already recovering and he can return home. He tweeted the following, which gives more detail on the situation:
Manchester United at Arsenal FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 30, 5:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said, at his news conference today:
“I don’t know [if he will be available]. I spoke with him yesterday. Things are looking better at the moment, but we are going to have to wait and see.
“He is our captain and one of the most important players.”
“We are doing everything we can to have him as a quick as possible — but understanding that he has been through difficult days, that he had to support his family and we were here to support him as well with the time that he needed to get that support.”
According to an ESPN report, there could be quarantine issues, as Aubameyang had to go abroad to care for his mom, and that means upon returning to the UK, he will need have a negative COVID-19 test in order to be cleared to play.
Asked if Aubameyang had left the country, Arteta was evasive, only saying this:
“He had to support his family and he had to be with them.”
Stand-in captain Hector Bellerin had revealed that the Gunners dedicated their 3-1 win over Saints on Tuesday night to their absent skipper, while Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette dedicated their goals in that match to Auba.
Arteta also added: “That’s what we always talk about and what we always expect to do for each other, that when someone is having difficulties that we understand him, protect him, give him our love and be right behind him because that’s what’s needed.”
