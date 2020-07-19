Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dani Ceballos

As you know, historically, Arsenal FC are kings of the FA Cup. Yesterday saw the Gunners pull off a massive upset and advance to the finale of England’s oldest competition, handily beating Manchester City 2-0. And there’s more good news in Arsenal land, off the pitch and in regards to the transfer window, so let’s get started.
Scoring sensation Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both goals in the Saturday clash at Wembley Stadium, and manager Mikel Arteta said he’s “pretty convinced” the 31-year-old will extend his stay at the Emirates.
After the win, Arteta stated his belief that a deep FA Cup run might help convince the Gabon international to re-up, as his current deal expires next summer. Consistently linked with a move away this spring and summer, Aubameyang is reportedly seeking a massive rise in paygrade: a three-year extension worth up to £250,000-a-week.
Auba has previously hinted at staying in north London beyond the scope of his current deal.
Elsewhere Dani Ceballos will likely take his loan move to Arsenal and turn it into a permanent one.
That’s according to an interview in El Transistor, as cited by the Daily Mirror. Arsenal are being helped by Real Madrid having serious financial issues.
Club President Florentino Perez discussed the financial problems that the Reyes Del Europa are having:
“The situation is really bad. It’s difficult to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with the situation and then make signings like that. That can wait.”
“Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes. This year has been the most difficult for me. We lost important income from the stadium. We had to talk to the players for them to do their bit.”
“If they hadn’t voluntarily lowered their salaries, the company would have suffered losses.”
“It’s an exceptional situation.”
Real Madrid having money problems? You hate to see it; thoughts and prayers. The two sides are now haggling over a price for the 23-year-old midfielder, with Madrid reportedly seeking a transfer fee in the region of about £20 million.
That might actually be a bargain, considering how important Ceballos has been in July, stepping up to become one of the Gunners more important players.
